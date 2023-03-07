LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Duck Donuts is getting in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with the release of its “Lucky Duck,” assortment. The assortment is available now through May 19, in-store or online.

Magical combinations such as those listed below are featured in this year’s “Lucky Duck,” assortment. Customers can also create their own donut combinations in-store and watch them be made right in front of them.

“Lucky Duck,” assortment courtesy of Duck Donuts

Bacon Shamrock, green vanilla icing with chopped bacon

Lucky Cinnamon Bun, cinnamon sugar with green vanilla drizzle

Confetti Shamrock, green vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles

Strawberry Magical Charms, strawberry icing with limited-time magical charms and marshmallow drizzle

Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes and offers online ordering. Duck Donuts is located at 579 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham.