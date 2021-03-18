‘Piper Ally’: Local bagpipe musician puts twist on the traditional

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – St. Patrick’s Day may have passed, but Schenectady resident Allyson Crowley-Duncan is making playing the bagpipes cool 365 days a year. The musician and teacher turned to Tik-Tok during the pandemic to keep her skills sharp, gaining a strong following in the process.

Crowley-Duncan first started playing the bagpipes when she was 14 years old, after her stepdad adopted her at the age of 12 and began introducing her to Scottish heritage.

“I just love how it commands a room and I feel like you can feel the history and you can feel the relevance when you’re playing it,” she said.

Besides her plethora of championship titles, what makes the 25-year-old stand out from the rest is the way she infuses the traditional instrument on modern music.

In addition to playing the bagpipes, she writes her own music, sings and plays the piano.

When she’s not making music, you can find her teaching a new generation of musicians. She teaches bagpipes to kids at the Capital District Youth Pipe Band, as well as teaching voice and piano at the Guilderland Music Academy/Scotia Music Academy.

She’s had her current set of bagpipes for more than 5 years, passed down from a WWII veteran. To honor his memory, she’s performed for more than 100 veterans to date.

On Saturday, March 20th she’s holding a virtual concert. To score tickets to the event, visit her Facebook.