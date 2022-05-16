SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A young moose was recently sedated in a backyard in the Woodlawn section of Schenectady. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said the moose was released in the southern Adirondacks.

The DEC said the moose was first spotted near Palatine Bridge in Montgomery County a couple of weeks ago as she was “stuck” in a horse paddock. The moose jumped out of the horse paddock and continued following the Mohawk River east over the next five days.

The moose was spotted in Niskayuna on May 6. On Friday, the moose was spotted near Schenectady Community College and kept heading deeper into the city.

The DEC said immobilizing a large animal is risky. It is reserved as a last resort and if the situation is ideal for the welfare of the animal. This was the case when the moose ended up in a quiet, shaded, fenced-in backyard and the temperatures were not too hot. The DEC said animals that are sedated often lose the ability to thermoregulate and is a concern when darting a moose in warmer temperatures.

DEC sedates moose in Schenectady backyard (DEC)

The DEC said the scene was quiet and the moose was calm which led to a much easier time darting and moving the 500-pound animal. She was fitted with a yellow ear tag for identification purposes.