SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pedestrian was hospitalized Tuesday night after being involved in a crash on Van Vranken Avenue in Schenectady. Police say the pedestrian was left unconscious and appears to be in critical condition.

On Tuesday, around 9:02 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Van Vranken Avenue for multiple 911 calls reporting a serious crash. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a car that had crashed into a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Albany Medical Center. Police say the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.

Van Vranken Avenue was shut down between Kenwood Avenue and Mason Street briefly. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.