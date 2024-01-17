SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are currently investigating a crash that happened around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday near Union Street and Seward Place that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Schenectady Police say the pedestrian was unconscious on arrival and appeared to be in critical condition.

The pedestrian was treated on scene and taken to Albany Medical Center. The driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation. The patient is currently in critical condition.

Union Street and Seward Place were shut down briefly but have reopened. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.