SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The woman who was hit by a car on State Street Tuesday night has died, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the Schenectady Police Department. Officers were sent to the 1000 block of the street at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a woman was lying on the pavement when they arrived.

The woman was treated at the scene by members of the Schenectady Fire Department and taken to Ellis Hospital by Mohawk Ambulance. Tragically, she passed away shortly after 10 p.m., according to the release.

Police said the vehicle involved stayed on scene, and both occupants cooperated with investigators. At this time, officials do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The Schenectady Police Traffic Division reconstructed the tragedy, and their investigation is ongoing. State Street between Swan Street and Brandywine Avenue was shut down for a few hours in both directions after the crash but has since reopened to all traffic.