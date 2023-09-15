SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Have second thoughts about visiting Schenectady for the 10th Annual Wing Walk? If so, check out the vast array of flavors being offered by participating restaurants and you will most likely change your mind!
There is one wing sample per restaurant. Participants can get their maps/ballots stamped at each restaurant. Once you sample at least ten wings, you can vote your favorite by marking it on the map/ballot and dropping it at a drop-box location.
The event ends at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and will go on sale on Tuesday, September 12, through Proctors. Tickets can be purchased online, in person, or by phone.
The participants are:
20 North Broadway Tavern – The Game Time Decision Wing
Annabel’s Pizza Co. at Frog Alley – Pretzel Wing tossed in Honey Mustard & Pretzel Salt
Armory Studios NY – Blackened “Bat” Wing
Backstage Pub LLC – Chipotle Mixed Berry BBQ Wing with Pork Belly Dust
Canvas, Corks & Forks – Maple Mustard Horseradish Wing
Centre Street Pub – Off White Alabama BBQ Sauce Wing
Chez Nous – Roasted Garlic Parmesan Wing
Drumming Crab – Cajun Wing
Hunter’s on Jay – Chipol-Tang Dry Rub Wing
Isopo’s Downtown Pizza – Maple Pepper Bacon Wing
Johnny’s Schenectady – Maple Bacon Wing
Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub & Restaurant – Smoked Guinness Glazed Wing
Manhattan Exchange – Street Corn Wing
The Nest 518 – Cherry Pepper Caroline BBQ Ranch Wing
Novel BIBLIO.BREW – “One Wing to Rule Them All” Carolina Gold Sauce
Simone’s Kitchen – Fire Roasted Wing with Zesty Zhug and Lemon Labne
Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro – Stella’s Buffalo Sauce with an Italian Twist
Tara Kitchen – Green Harissa Wing
Tropical Fever Executive Lounge – Mango Habanero Jerk Wing
Ya Ya’s House Southern Cuisine – Smokey Honey Cajun Wing