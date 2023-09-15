Tickets for the 10th Annual Wing Walk are officially on sale!

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Have second thoughts about visiting Schenectady for the 10th Annual Wing Walk? If so, check out the vast array of flavors being offered by participating restaurants and you will most likely change your mind!

There is one wing sample per restaurant. Participants can get their maps/ballots stamped at each restaurant. Once you sample at least ten wings, you can vote your favorite by marking it on the map/ballot and dropping it at a drop-box location.

The event ends at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and will go on sale on Tuesday, September 12, through Proctors. Tickets can be purchased online, in person, or by phone.

The participants are:

20 North Broadway Tavern – The Game Time Decision Wing

Annabel’s Pizza Co. at Frog Alley – Pretzel Wing tossed in Honey Mustard & Pretzel Salt

Armory Studios NY – Blackened “Bat” Wing

Backstage Pub LLC – Chipotle Mixed Berry BBQ Wing with Pork Belly Dust

Canvas, Corks & Forks – Maple Mustard Horseradish Wing

Centre Street Pub – Off White Alabama BBQ Sauce Wing

Chez Nous – Roasted Garlic Parmesan Wing

Drumming Crab – Cajun Wing

Hunter’s on Jay – Chipol-Tang Dry Rub Wing

Isopo’s Downtown Pizza – Maple Pepper Bacon Wing

Johnny’s Schenectady – Maple Bacon Wing

Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub & Restaurant – Smoked Guinness Glazed Wing

Manhattan Exchange – Street Corn Wing

The Nest 518 – Cherry Pepper Caroline BBQ Ranch Wing

Novel BIBLIO.BREW – “One Wing to Rule Them All” Carolina Gold Sauce

Simone’s Kitchen – Fire Roasted Wing with Zesty Zhug and Lemon Labne

Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro – Stella’s Buffalo Sauce with an Italian Twist

Tara Kitchen – Green Harissa Wing

Tropical Fever Executive Lounge – Mango Habanero Jerk Wing

Ya Ya’s House Southern Cuisine – Smokey Honey Cajun Wing