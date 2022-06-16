ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising drivers that a portion of Carmen Road in Rotterdam will be closed this weekend. Carman Road between Wayto Road and Marra Lane, as well as the road connecting to the Interstate 890/New York State Thruway interchange, will be closed from Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m. to Monday, June 20 at 6 a.m.

Exit 9B on eastbound I-890 will also be closed during this time. DOT said this closure is to allow for continuing work on a project to install a roundabout. All properties on Carman Road will be accessible during the closure.

Drivers will be directed to signed detours on Fort Hunter Road and Curry Road for local destinations. For access to and from the interstates, drivers will use a signed detour on Curry Road at I-890 Exit 9A and Highbridge Road at I-890 Exit 8.

Eastbound I-890 motorists that regularly use Exit 9B should follow the detour on Exit 9A for Curry Road and then to Fort Hunter Road. DOT said large trucks will be directed to a posted detour on Route 146, Western Avenue, State Route 158, and Curry Road.

More weekend closures on Carmen Road for work on the roundabout are scheduled for June 24 to June 27, and July 8 to July 11. Weekend closures to install a roundabout on Carman Road at Lydius Street in Guilderland are planned for later this year.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

