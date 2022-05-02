SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brandywine Avenue between Duane Avenue and Wyllie Street is set to close to all traffic on Wednesday, May 4 starting at 9 p.m. Officials said this is to tie in a new sewer lateral on that section of the street.

Southbound traffic will be detoured over Duane Avenue to Altamont Avenue. Northbound traffic will be directed over Wyllie Street and to Duane Avenue. Detour signs will be in place to inform drivers of the best route to take around the construction area.

The street is scheduled to be closed for four or five hours. Officials said the road is expected to be reopened by 2 a.m. on May 5.