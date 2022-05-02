NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Niskayuna Co-Op market announced Monday that the large parking lot across the street will be closed from Tuesday, May 3 through Thursday, May 5. Road construction is forcing the closure of the area.

The market would like to remind its visitors of their curbside pickup and delivery options, in case accessing the building becomes difficult during the construction. Deliveries take place on Fridays between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Orders must be placed by Wednesday of the same week at 2 p.m.

To place an order, email servicedesk@niskycoop.com or call (518) 374-1362 ext. 114. Delivery fees range from $7 up to five miles, to $10 for any homes up to 10 miles from the shop.