ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced a series of overnight closures of ramps leading to and from Interstate 890 and State Route 5S to the New York State Thruway at Exit 26 in Rotterdam. The closures are due to a resurfacing project.

Closures

June 26 and June 27 The ramp from State Route 5S to the Thruway and the ramp from eastbound State Route 890 to the Thruway

June 28 The ramp from Thruway Exit 26 to westbound State Route 890 and the ramp from eastbound State Route 5S to westbound State Route 890

June 29 The ramps from westbound Exit 1B of I-890 to the Thruway, from Thruway Exit 26 to westbound State Route 890, and from eastbound State Route 5S to westbound State Route 890.

June 30 The ramp from westbound Exit 1B of I-890 to the Thruway



Detours will be posted and the ramp closures are weather permitting. The NYSDOT urges drivers to slow down in work zones.