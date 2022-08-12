ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising drivers to expect a series of overnight ramp closures in Rotterdam. These closures are part of a resurfacing project.

The ramps leading to and from I-890 and State Route 5S to the New York State Thruway at Exit 26 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. August 14 through August 17 will be closed, weather permitting. DOT said drivers should follow posted detours.

On August 14, the ramp from eastbound State Route 890 to the Thruway will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to I-890 Exit 3, where they can loop around to westbound I-890 to enter the Thruway.

On August 15, the ramp from Thruway Exit 26 to westbound State Route 890 and the ramp from eastbound State Route 5S to westbound State Route 890 will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to I-890 Exit 3, where they can loop around to westbound I-890 to enter the Thruway.

On August 16, the ramp from westbound Exit 1B of I-890 to the Thruway will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to Route 5, Route 103, and Route 5S to reach the Thruway.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

