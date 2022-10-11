SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine fire departments collectively received $53,475 from the Schenectady County Legislature Tuesday night. The money was awarded through the county’s Fire Service Improvement Grant Fund.

The money will be used to help local fire departments enhance their ability to respond to natural disasters, unusual storms, and everyday responses.

The following departments were awarded grant funding:

Alplaus Fire Department — $4,242

Beukendaal Fire Department — $7,935

Glenville Hill Fire Department — $8,502

Mariaville Fire Department — $6,649

Plotterkill Fire Department — $3,000

Schonowe Fire Department — $3,218

Scotia Fire Department — $11,070

South Schenectady Fire Department — $3,857

West Glenville Fire Department — $5,000

County officials said the money will be used to purchase vehicle extrication stabilization equipment, water and wild land rescue equipment and gear, positive pressure ventilation fans, thermal imaging camera, a boat motor for fire boat, Automated External Defibrillator and other equipment. All departments that submitted a request were awarded grant funding.