SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Back to school can be a stressful time for professionals. One local district helped make the transition easier for its new educators.

The Schenectady City School District began a three-day New Teacher Orientation on Monday at Key Hall at Proctors. It’s meant to help new employees get acclimated to the district’s policies and procedures before the students return to the classroom.

Superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr. offered some words of wisdom as they start a new chapter in their lives.

“Be prepared to work hard. Teaching is a demanding profession, but again, it’s also incredibly satisfying,” he said. “Be patient. Our students come from all walks of life and may need extra time to learn. Be flexible. Things sometimes go differently than planned, so be prepared to adapt.”

The district has hired more than 100 new staff members, including teachers, social workers, and psychologists.