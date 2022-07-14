SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The order to vacate for some residents at Summit Towers in Schenectady has been lifted. People who lived in the part of the building that suffered from a crumbling façade are back in their homes Thursday.

Officials said a pedestrian sidewalk bridge has been installed until there is a permanent fix of the façade.

The city said the brick veneer is in the courtyard area of the building and affects four floors on that side of the building. The city’s chief building inspector said the brick in the affected area needs to be removed to check the structural integrity of the building.