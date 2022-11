SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week, Schenectady County is lighting buildings and bridges throughout the area in the color green in honor of veterans. It’s part of Operation Greenlight, which takes place from November 7 through November 13.

Some of the buildings being lit include the Amtrak train station, Key Hall and the Schenectady Municipal Parking Garage.

At Wednesday’s county legislature meeting, there will also be a resolution to encourage residents to take part in Operation Greenlight.