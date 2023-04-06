DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person was hospitalized after a car crash involving a fire truck on I-88 in Duanesburg Wednesday night. The crash happened around 10:18 p.m., and state police say the fire truck was not in service or operating in an emergency at the time and was in transport for delivery.

New York State Police say a preliminary investigation determined a passenger var was stopped or near stopped in an eastbound lane when a fire truck struck the car. The fire truck was also traveling in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the stopped car was taken to Albany Medical Center via LifeNet of New York with serious injuries. Police say the driver of the fire truck was not injured.