NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Old Niskayuna Luminary Display is scheduled for Christmas Eve, set to start right after dusk. Neighbors in Old Niskayuna have lined the streets with luminaries for nearly 30 years, which brings out both visitors and residents to walk, or slowly drive, through the illuminated neighborhood. All are welcome to attend.

Nearly 3,000 luminary materials are purchased by homeowners and assembled, placed and lit by homeowners and volunteers. The Broken Inn Restaurant will be buying and assembling an additional 3,000 luminaries to ensure that the following streets are fully lined: