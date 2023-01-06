GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The former Glenville Fire Station is getting a makeover. Rocket Science Corporation, an international gaming developer, is set to build its new $1.6 million hub on the property.

The nearly 8,200-square-foot facility on Saratoga Road will also house the Capital District Gaming Studio, a video game incubator and game developer certification facility. Empire State Development (ESD) is supporting these projects by awarding Rocket Science Corporation with up to $1.269 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits for the creation of 30 jobs, and a $200,000 grant for construction and renovation costs related to the development of the Capital District Gaming Studio.

Funding for both projects was recommended by the Capital Regional Economic Development Council. “We are happy to support the growth of the video game development industry in New York State,” said ESD President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight. “Rocket Science Corporation and the Capital District Gaming Studio will help create jobs, revitalize an underused and highly-visible property along a main thoroughfare, and spur new investments in a dynamic and growing industry.”

Rocket Science Corporation’s new facility will be refurbished into the new, permanent location for the game studio and serve as an incubator site to grow and support smaller studios. The Capital District Gaming Studio will feature an open space for independent game developers and an educational space where existing programs can expand into Schenectady County.

It will include a training facility where students, novices, and professionals can learn game development skills and earn professional certifications. The program will be coordinated with existing programs at both SUNY Schenectady and the University at Albany, as the full certification requires both testing and practical experience.

In addition to its new Glenville headquarters, Rocket Science Corporation plans to operate several locations in New York State and the United Kingdom to better serve domestic and international customers. Company founder and CEO Brian Corrigan has a track record of bringing national game companies to the Capital Region, including PUBG from Seoul, South Korea, and Major League Gaming from California.

“New York State has played a crucial role in the growth of the gaming industry in the Capital Region,” said Corrigan. “With the addition of the new production credit, New York has the opportunity to become a truly global hub for innovation and in the space.”

New York State has made attracting and growing the video game industry a priority, and recently announced the new State Digital Game Development Tax Credit Program to support game development projects that begin on or after January 1, 2023. “The program is intended to support the digital game development industry across the state and accelerate economic development by offsetting some production costs,” a spokesperson for Empire State Development said in a press release.

The program is a $25 million tax credit that will award up to $5 million per year for five years. Applications can be found on the Empire State Development website.