Officials propose fines for hitting Glenville rail bridge

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Glenville is holding a planning meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, in part to discuss how to stop drivers of large vehicles from hitting the Glenville railroad bridge. The overpass has low clearance, which poses an issue whether vehicles get wedged beneath it or nearly-miss.

Town officials are looking into the possibility of fining truck drivers who try to drive under it.

Last June, State Sen. Jim Tedisco said the bridge on Glenridge Road had been hit more than 50 times in the past few years. Each hit apparently costs taxpayers around $50,000.

The planning meeting will focus on the town’s legal options. The town works with the Department of Transportation, and there is ample signage around the area warning drivers of the height and the potential obstacle.

A complicating factor seems to be that the state owns the road, and a railroad company owns the bridge itself.