SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local officials gathered on Thursday to celebrate the completion of a two-phase public housing redevelopment project. Northside Village offers 300 modern, energy-efficient homes affordable to households earning at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

“My administration is committed to expanding housing opportunities and creating stable, vibrant communities across New York,” said Governor Hochul. “This means preserving existing housing stock and revitalizing public housing developments like Northside Village so that more families have access to the affordable, safe homes they need to thrive.”

The development revitalizes the former Yates Village public housing complex. New additions include 37 two-story buildings with 211 apartments, two new playgrounds, a basketball court, a resident seating area, and landscaped greenspaces.

The housing development includes 61 units with supportive services for veterans and individuals with physical disabilities. The Schenectady Community Action Program provides on-site services, including case management, employment services, and emergency/intervention services.

“The collaboration between government, housing authorities, and developers to create supportive, affordable housing stands as a pivotal model for transforming living spaces,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “It’s a moment of pride to see the outcome of tireless efforts and dedication to fulfilling the crucial housing needs of Schenectady. The provision of supportive services, energy efficiency, and green building standards demonstrates our commitment to ensuring a better, sustainable future for all.”

Northside Village was co-developed by Pennrose, Duvernay + Brooks, and the Schenectady Municipal Housing Authority.