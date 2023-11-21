SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 32-year-old Schenectady man was taken into custody on Thursday night following a traffic stop on Erie Boulevard. State Police observed a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation and discovered the driver, Jeremiah Torres, did not possess a valid driver’s license.

According to police, officers discovered a controlled substance, illicit drug packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Torres was also found to have felony-weight narcotics on his person.

Police charged Torres with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was processed at SP Princetown and transported to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.