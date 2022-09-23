SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Schenectady will be the host of the New York State Capital District Drive Electric Week (NDEW) and Sustainability Fair, which will kick off on Sunday, September 25 at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. The event will be held on Liberty Street around the Schenectady City Hall, during the Schenectady Greenmarket. The Sustainability Fair is the second largest NDEW event in the country for registered participants.

The event will have representatives from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), National Grid, and other community businesses and organizations that support the progress of E-mobility and sustainability initiatives. The goal of National Drive Electric Week is to raise awareness of the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The event will highlight schools that showcase Bethlehem Central School District’s Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) Matthews bus, Hudson Valley Community College’s new Green Tech Program, as well as high school sustainability clubs from all over the area. The event will feature ride and drive opportunities with the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), and Nemer Volkswagen, as well as display Solar Sal, a 100% electric solar-powered boat.