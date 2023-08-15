ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie toured ViaPort in Rotterdam to see the future site of the Capital Region Aquatic Center.

His visit was part of his annual statewide tour. The aquatic center will provide swim lessons, competitive experiences, and other resources to the region. Heastie toured the facility with Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, and pledged to provide $5 Million in state funding to help build the center and fund educational swim programs.

“It just breaks my heart every time we hear a young person drowns, or comes close to drowning,” Heastie said. “It’s such a life skill and the earlier you learn to swim, the easier it is.”

Leaders for the center hope to begin construction early next year.