NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local officials and business owners celebrated the re-opening of Nott Street on Thursday, after $1.5 million in repairs were completed. Construction began in March and finished over a month earlier than expected.

“Community involvement was key to the transformation of our beloved Nott Street business corridor into a safer and more inviting space,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich. “We engaged business and building owners, who have first-hand experience with what issues they and their customers faced, and incorporated their ideas into the final design to maximize both safety and parking spaces.”

Schenectady County was awarded a federal grant from the Highway Safety Improvement Program for the design and construction of the safety improvements in December 2016. The program provides funding for safety projects on any publicly owned roadway to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes.

“We would like to thank the Nott Street businesses, the Town of Niskayuna, and our community for their partnership and patience with this project from the design phase through the four phases of construction,” said Schenectady County Legislator Cathy Gatta. “We know how important this business corridor is to the neighborhood and the town, so we worked with the contractor to minimize the disruption to businesses and shoppers while work was underway.”

The final design includes five-foot-wide sidewalks on both sides of the street, the removal of steps on the sidewalk closest to the buildings, angled parking with a raised curb to separate parked cars from traffic lanes, a clear parking pattern requiring one-way entrance, and a forward-facing exit from the angled parking spots, an additional crosswalk as well as improved visibility for the crosswalks, and the relocation of the bus stop.

“This project affects so many businesses and residents, so we wanted to make sure it was done right,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt. “Wider sidewalks, curb cuts, and an additional crosswalk create a safer and more accessible area for all businesses and members of the community.”