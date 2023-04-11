SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a sports complex Tuesday. The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at SPORTIME in Schenectady.

Officials said some kids were inside at the time attending a school vacation week program. The chief of the Carman Road Fire Department said everyone got out safely.

“The staff and the counselors did a really good job getting the kids out,” Chief Scott Sloan said. “They were across the road, most of them were on this side, over by the outdoor tennis course when we got here.”

Officials faced obstacles getting to the scene because of some downed power lines on a nearby road. They’re investigating whether the downed wires caused the fire.