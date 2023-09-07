SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A standoff shut down Upper Union Street in Schenectady for several hours Thursday. The call for the incident came in just after 3 p.m.

Police were dispatched to Upper Union Street for a call of a suicidal man. Officers on scene resolved the situation, and the man was taken to the hospital for medical care.

“No charges for this incident,” Schenectady Police Sgt. Bradley Carlton said. “They are getting medical care — mental health care. There will be no criminal charges in this incident, thankfully.”

Police also thanked residents for their cooperation during the incident.