Niskayuna police chief resigning from department

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna police chief is resigning after more than 30 years with the force.

Francis Wall became the town’s first female police chief after Daniel McManus resigned.

According to town code, the operations of the police department will be taken over by the deputy chief. In a statement, Town Supervisor Yasmine Syed wishes Wall the best in her retirement.

Syed said in-part: