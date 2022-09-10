NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna Fire District has announced Past Chief Don Miller has passed away. Past Chief Miller served the community for 64 years.

The announcement of his passing occurred on September 10. Past Chief Miller joined the ranks in 1958. He was then promoted to the rank of Chief and held the position from 1977-1980 and 1984-1985. Past Chief Miller continued his service on the Board of Fire Commissioners and as a Deputy Fire Coordinator for Schenectady county. He represented dedication o the community and the highest standard of volunteer fire service.