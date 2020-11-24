Niskayuna man rescued from Essex County wilderness

KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 34-year-old Niskayuna man was airlifted in Essex County after forest rangers performed a wilderness rescue.

At about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Department of Environmental Conservation’s dispatch received a report of the hiker, who’d received a non-weight-bearing injury to his right leg. New York State Police (NYSP) Aviation was placed on standby.

A team of rangers hiked in to find the injured man. At 4:15 p.m., he was located and placed in a harness. NYSP Aviation was brought in. The man was hoisted into the helicopter and flown to a local hospital for treatment.