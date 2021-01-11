Niskayuna man indicted for stealing money with forged checks

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney announced that a grand jury indicted William Kent, 61, of Niskayuna.
Kent was arraigned on the indictments—two counts of third-degree grand larceny and seven counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, representing nine class D felonies—on Monday. If convicted, these charges are worth up to 63 years in prison, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.
Between June and July 2019, kent allegedly stole over $3,000 from two local banks, NBT Bank and CapCom Federal Credit Union. The indictment says Kent committed the thefts using seven counterfit cashier’s checks purportedly issued by Navy Federal Credit Union.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- NY bar association launches inquiry seeking Rudy Giuliani ban over ‘combat’ remarks
- NY lawmakers, organizations react to part one of State of the State
- Warren County giving vaccines as they come, while Washington County still awaits supply
- Bills say WR Cole Beasley was ‘tough as nails’ playing through injury against Colts
- Amsterdam City Hall closing