Niskayuna man indicted for stealing money with forged checks

William Kent mugshot. (Schenectady police)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney announced that a grand jury indicted William Kent, 61, of Niskayuna.

Kent was arraigned on the indictments—two counts of third-degree grand larceny and seven counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, representing nine class D felonies—on Monday. If convicted, these charges are worth up to 63 years in prison, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

Between June and July 2019, kent allegedly stole over $3,000 from two local banks, NBT Bank and CapCom Federal Credit Union. The indictment says Kent committed the thefts using seven counterfit cashier’s checks purportedly issued by Navy Federal Credit Union.

