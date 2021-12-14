Niskayuna man convicted of using fake checks to steal over $60K from local banks

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Niskayuna man has been found guilty following a jury trial of using fake checks to steal over $60,000 from two local banks. William Kent, 62, was convicted on December 10.

Kent was indicted for using seven fraudulent cashier’s checks drawn on a Navy Federal Credit Union account to steal thousands of dollars from CapCom Federal Credit Union and NBT Bank. The defendant deposited these checks at different times on different days at two different bank branches over the course of four days in June 2019.

Each of the checks appeared to be payable to the defendant’s company, K3 Works, Inc., and were

allegedly remitted by that same company from its Navy Federal account. However, it was found that the company never held accounts at Navy Federal.

The DA’s Office said CapCom and NBT made funds immediately available to Kent because the checks appeared to be cashier’s checks. Following each deposit, Kent withdrew large sums of cash and used the funds in his accounts.

Once the fraudulent checks began bouncing, Kent’s bank accounts went negative, leaving CapCom and NBT with a combined total of over $60,000 in losses. During the trial, the DA’s Office said a New York State Police forensic auditor found that Kent’s actions were consistent with check fraud schemes.

Kent was found guilty on two counts of grand larceny in the third degree and seven counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, all of which are felonies. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18, 2022.