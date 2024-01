ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Niskayuna man is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography. Aaron Griesche, 40, will be sentenced on May 10.

Griesche admitted to purchasing a USB flash memory stick and transferring video files depicting child sex abuse onto the device. The USB was found in his residence.

Griesche may also be ordered to pay restitution to the victims. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.