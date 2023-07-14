Bring your unwanted paint to the Town Community Center on July 15 (image credit: Town of Niskayuna)

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Niskayuna has partnered with GreenSheen to host a paint recycling event at the Town Community Center on Saturday, July 15. The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents and neighbors can bring unwanted paint to 2682 Aqueduct Road. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles, turn off their engines, and pop the trunk. Below is a list of items that are accepted and not accepted.

Accepted Not Accepted Oil-based

Acrylic

Latex

Stains

Shellacs

Lacquers

Sealers

Varnishes

Urethanes

One/Five/Sample sizes OK Aerosol (Spray) Paint

Paint Thinner

Solvents

Cleaning Agents

Gasoline

Drywall Compound

Caulks

Household Hazardous Waste

The paint will be processed in an environmentally conscious manner. For more information, contact the Town of Niskayuna at (518) 386-4548.