NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Niskayuna has partnered with GreenSheen to host a paint recycling event at the Town Community Center on Saturday, July 15. The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Residents and neighbors can bring unwanted paint to 2682 Aqueduct Road. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles, turn off their engines, and pop the trunk. Below is a list of items that are accepted and not accepted.
|Accepted
|Not Accepted
|Oil-based
Acrylic
Latex
Stains
Shellacs
Lacquers
Sealers
Varnishes
Urethanes
One/Five/Sample sizes OK
|Aerosol (Spray) Paint
Paint Thinner
Solvents
Cleaning Agents
Gasoline
Drywall Compound
Caulks
Household Hazardous Waste
The paint will be processed in an environmentally conscious manner. For more information, contact the Town of Niskayuna at (518) 386-4548.