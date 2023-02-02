NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five down, Senior high school student New York Times Crossword constructor. The answer must be, Elise Corbin! The Niskayuna senior’s latest puzzle puts our minds to test as we try to solve the popular word game.

In a New York Times article about Elise, the student explains their curiosity about the world and how ideas and concepts can create an interesting crossword puzzle. The article also explains Elise’s puzzle-making process quoting “There are often multiple ways to express ideas in a puzzle, so when I’m not sure exactly how I want to design the theme, I try building multiple different grids and see which one fits the theme best and is easiest to fill and solve.” The senior also has an “ideas,” section of a crosswords spreadsheet where all inspirations can be stored. If you’re a New York Times subscriber, make sure to check out Elise’s crossword puzzle on the New York Times website.