NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Farmers Market will be returning for its fifth season. The market’s opening day is July 8.

The annual market will feature goods from local farmers and vendors, ranging from fresh produce and baked goods to handmade crafts and potted houseplants. The market’s return will be celebrated with opening day activities, including lawn games, a bounce house, and live music by Kurt Siegel.

The Farmers Market is held at Niskayuna Town Hall, located at 1 Niskayuna Circle. The events will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday starting July 8 through October 14.