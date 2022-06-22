SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Want to take a school bus for a spin? If so, two new chances are coming your way.

The Niskayuna Central School District (CSD) Transportation Department is hosting “Test Drive a School Bus Days,” on Thursday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Transportation Facility at 1301 Hillside Avenue, Schenectady. Any adult with a valid driver’s license who wants to learn more about driving a school bus, or just wants to take one out for a test drive, is welcome to attend.

Niskayuna CSD Public Information Specialist Roberto LoBianco said school bus driver pay starts at $22.99 per hour for full-time runs and $22.60 for substitutes. The district offers paid training from permit to road test, flexible part-time hours, and holidays and weekends off.