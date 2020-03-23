Niskayuna Board of Education meetings migrate online

Coronavirus News

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In keeping with the governor’s orders, the Niskayuna Board of Education will make the move to virtual meetings. Monday’s meeting to discuss school configuration options starts at 6 p.m. via remote videoconference livestreamed to the public.

You can attend the meeting digitally:

The livestream opens at 5:55 p.m. You must log out of your Google account and switch to livestream@niskyschools.org to gain access.

The meeting agenda is available online on Niskayuna BoardDocs. The same site will also feature a recording and transcript afterward.

There is no public comment portion planned for any upcoming meetings. Instead, email comments for the record to publiccomment@niskyschools.org.

