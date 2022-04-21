NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Niskayuna will be celebrating Arbor Day, Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Niskayuna Town Hall. The celebration is being hosted by the Niskayuna Tree Council.

Residents will be able to pick up tree and shrub seedlings as well as learn more about the local habitat at booths. There will also be a tree hunt with prizes for kids.

“We are a community that really takes pride in our natural environment,” said Tree Council Member Amanda Matuszyk. “The information booths at our Arbor Day celebration are always very popular and they share great information about trees, wildflowers, invasive species, and local nature trails.”

The Tree Council manages Niskayuna’s Tree City status, according to its website. The Tree City program is administered through the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

“Becoming a Tree City connects a community to a network of other communities who care about their trees. It’s a great way to get connected with your local urban forester and the Urban and Community Forestry program,” the DEC said.