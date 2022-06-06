SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After much anticipation, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has arrived in the Capital Region! The attraction opened its doors at the end of May at the Armory Studios in Schenectady.

Since 2017, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has been captivating thousands of people around the world. The attraction is a symphony of sights and sounds that will transport you into the universe of one the greatest artists of the 19th century: Vincent Van Gogh.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience officially opened at Armory Studios NY in Schenectady on Thursday, May 26. Jill and Cassie took us inside the award-winning attraction to show you what you can expect!

In one gallery, you can channel your inner Van Gogh, swapping a paint brush for crayons to color some of his most popular works of art. And with the help of a VR headset, slip even deeper into the mind of the artist by experiencing a day in his life. The 11-minute experience will dazzle your eyes as you watch his works come to life.

The immersive attraction is set to close at the end of the summer, but with how popular it already is, you should not be surprised if they extend their dates! For ticketing and parking information, we have you covered here!