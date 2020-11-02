New York Lottery drawing schedule changes begin Monday

A sign displays the Mega Millions and Power Ball lottery jackpots on October 19, 2018 in New York City. – The Mega Millions jackpot is currently up to USD 1 billion. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York Lottery today announced a new schedule for live drawings produced from its studios in Schenectady. Effective on November 2, the New York Lottery games with new draw times include New York’s Daily NUMBERS, Win4, Take 5, and LOTTO.

“We are always looking for ways to provide convenience and accessibility for our players,” said Lottery Director Gweneth Dean. “The new draw times will help our retailers and players alike by moving drawings into time slots that better align with their daily routines.”

Draw Game Day of the Week Current Time New Time Midday NUMBERS Daily Noon 2:20 p.m. (air at 2:58 p.m.) Midday Win4 Daily 12:20 p.m. 2:30 p.m. (air at 2:58 p.m.) Evening NUMBERS Daily 7:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m. (air at 11:21 p.m.) Evening Win4 Daily 7:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m. (air at 11:21 p.m.) Take 5 Daily 11:21 p.m. 10:30 p.m. (air at 11:21p.m.) LOTTO Wednesday

Saturday 11 p.m. 8:15 p.m. (air at 8:45 p.m.)

The new schedule provides more time for players to purchase tickets for the popular Midday and Evening NUMBERS and Win4 drawings. The new timetable will also mean the Take 5 and LOTTO drawings will air during prime time.

The drawings will continue to be aired live on the Lottery’s network of official draw stations. A regional list of stations is available online. The CASH4LIFE, Powerball, and Mega Millions multi-state games, which originate from New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia, respectively, will continue to air in New York on their usual night at the regular time.

