New York Lottery drawing schedule changes begin Monday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York Lottery today announced a new schedule for live drawings produced from its studios in Schenectady. Effective on November 2, the New York Lottery games with new draw times include New York’s Daily NUMBERS, Win4, Take 5, and LOTTO.
“We are always looking for ways to provide convenience and accessibility for our players,” said Lottery Director Gweneth Dean. “The new draw times will help our retailers and players alike by moving drawings into time slots that better align with their daily routines.”
|Draw Game
|Day of the Week
|Current Time
|New Time
|Midday NUMBERS
|Daily
|Noon
|2:20 p.m. (air at 2:58 p.m.)
|Midday Win4
|Daily
|12:20 p.m.
|2:30 p.m. (air at 2:58 p.m.)
|Evening NUMBERS
|Daily
|7:30 p.m.
|10:30 p.m. (air at 11:21 p.m.)
|Evening Win4
|Daily
|7:30 p.m.
|10:30 p.m. (air at 11:21 p.m.)
|Take 5
|Daily
|11:21 p.m.
|10:30 p.m. (air at 11:21p.m.)
|LOTTO
|Wednesday
Saturday
|11 p.m.
|8:15 p.m. (air at 8:45 p.m.)
The new schedule provides more time for players to purchase tickets for the popular Midday and Evening NUMBERS and Win4 drawings. The new timetable will also mean the Take 5 and LOTTO drawings will air during prime time.
The drawings will continue to be aired live on the Lottery’s network of official draw stations. A regional list of stations is available online. The CASH4LIFE, Powerball, and Mega Millions multi-state games, which originate from New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia, respectively, will continue to air in New York on their usual night at the regular time.
