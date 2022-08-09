SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chelsea Heilmann, the owner of Take Two Cafe, is set to open another vegan restaurant in Schenectady. Unbeetable, a vegan arcade bar and restaurant, is set to open at 148 Clinton Street.

Take Two Cafe opened at 433 State Street in May 2021. The cafe offers 100% vegan breakfast and lunch all day with coffee, tea, iced drinks, desserts, pastries, and donuts.

“I have been a vegan for almost 7 years and believe in plant-based eating for environmental sustainability and standing up for animal rights,” said Heilmann.

Heilmann said Unbeetable will have a very different menu from Take Two Cafe. The restaurant will serve elevated pub food and have cocktails, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks.

“I always wanted to have more than one venture. I knew I always wanted to do more of a restaurant bar to have another creative outlet and cater to a dinner crowd in Schenectady,” said Heilmann.

Heilmann said she’s excited to open Schenectady’s first vegan restaurant, bar, and arcade. Unbeetable will have 16 arcade games total, as well as other fun games. Games include:

Pac Man

NBA Jamz

Mortal Kombat

Pinball machines

Area 51

Cruis’n USA

Corn hole

Ping pong

Air hockey

Foosball

A crane game featuring gift certificates to local businesses

“I’ve always loved playing games while I go out and have a beer,” said Heilmann. “I used to love going to arcades growing up in the 90s and wanted to create a space where everyone could enjoy these same games.”

Heilmann said she’s aiming to have the restaurant open at the beginning of September, but that depends on when she gets the permits and inspections.