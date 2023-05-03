SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Construction is underway on a new swimming pool in Central Park in Schenectady. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon.

The new facility will offer lap swimming, a splash pad, and new bath houses. The pool is expected to be open next summer and is free for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s healthy, outdoor activities that add value to the city as a whole, and our neighborhoods that are adjacent to the parks that have done these upgrades,” Mayor Gary McCarthy said.

The city is using federal COVID relief funds to pay for the project.