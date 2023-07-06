SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) announced they have added three new sites to their Summer Meals program. The initiative provides hundreds of meals to youth in the area.

The new Summer Meals locations are at Grace and Mercy Tabernacle Baptist Church, MacGathans Townhouses, and Bethel Northside. Children that are 18-years-old or younger, as well as youth with disabilities that are 21 or younger can receive a free meal at any of the sites.

The program runs from June 26 through September 1. The full list of sites can be found below:

SiCM Summer Meals sites

11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Schenectady Community Ministries – 837 Albany Street Grace and Mercy/Tabernacle Baptist – 1401 State Street

11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. COCOA House – 869 Stanley Street

11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mont Pleasant Library Branch – 1036 Crane Street Central Schenectady Public Library – 99 Clinton Street MacGathans Townhouses – 195 Jerry Street

12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Collins Park – Schonowee Avenue in Scotia St. Luke’s Church – 1245 State Street

12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Bethel Northside – 1840 Van Vranken Avenue



Anyone interested in donating to the program can visit the SiCM website.