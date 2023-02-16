SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady city and county leaders are providing more resources to help people purchase homes. Officials unveiled a partnership with the Miranda Real Estate Group to launch Schenectady Saves.

Twenty percent of the company’s commission will be given back to all city and county employees, including the Schenectady City School District, when eligible people buy or sell a home. The goal is to make it easier for people who work in the community to live there as well.

“These are critical folks in our community, and we’re engaged, and it’s important to us to want to give them an incentive to come and live in this great city, the city of Schenectady,” Capital Region Land Bank Chairman Richard Ruzzo said.

City officials are also working to demolish vacant buildings and build new, affordable homes to increase housing supply.