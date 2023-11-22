SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new live music venue has opened in Schenectady. The Electric Grinch officially opened on November 16.

The venue is owned by Michell Ramsey, who also owns Jay St. Pub in Schenectady. The Electric Grinch takes its name from a Schenectady bar that was open in the 1970s and 1980s.

The new venue has live music and a full bar. The full schedule of performances is not currently available and the website is not yet online. You can view the performers as they are announced on The Electric Grinch Facebook page.

The venue is located at 116 Jay Street. The Electric Grinch is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.