SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Jersey man was brought back to Schenectady County on Tuesday, where he will soon face trial in the kidnapping of two children back in January. The Scotia Police Department was first alerted to the alleged crime on January 16.

According to police, both children were returned home without injury less than 12 hours after they were reported missing. An investigation into the incident led police to an 18-year-old suspect, who allegedly met one of the children online and picked them up for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

All investigative findings were turned over to the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office, and on October 27, a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest. On October 28, the now-19-year-old was arrested by authorities in New Jersey and held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

On Tuesday, he was taken to the New York State Police barracks in Princetown for processing. He was then brought to Schenectady County Correctional Facility, where he is being held pending trial.