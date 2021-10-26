New ice skating rink coming to Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new ice skating rink is coming to Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady. Discover Schenectady said the Schenectady River Rink will launch in December and run through February.

The ice skating rink will be open to the public and will be located next to Druthers at Mohawk Harbor. The new rink will include skate rentals, entertainment, a heated hospitality tent and themed kiosks. Discover Schenectady said Beekman 1802 will host a Holiday Pop-up Shop at the rink during the holidays.

“There is no kinder way to ring in the season with our neighbors than with a celebration that includes all of our favorite things – ice skating, holiday food, and spreading holiday cheer and kindness throughout our community,” said Dr. Brent Ridge, one of the founders of Beekman 1802. “Building community has always been a part of Beekman 1802, and we are so proud to work with Galesi Group and the other sponsors this holiday to bring our neighbors out for a little fun and festivities.”

Owners of Beekman 1802

Discover Schenectady said Druthers Brewing Company, Shaker & Vine and Rivers Casino & Resort will provide food and beverage options at the River Rink. More events are planned for Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and President’s week.

A ribbon cutting and opening ceremony is planned for early December. Discounted season passes and family package tickets are on sale on the Flight on Ice website.