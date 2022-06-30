SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Foundation has funded a grant to help Fehr Farm get Free Food Fridge. The Free Food Fridge is an outdoor refrigerator stocked by volunteers with food from farms, restaurants, and other sources that are made available at no cost to nearby residents.

The foundation will host an event on Friday, July 1 at 1 p.m. to celebrate its newest location at SUF’s Fehr Avenue farm, at 49 Fehr Avenue. Because the Fehr Avenue farm lacks electricity, a creative plan to provide refrigeration had been devised to install an off-grid solar Free Food Fridge.

The project is an exciting collaboration between Schenectady Community Ministries, a non-profit organization that oversees SUF, Free Food Fridge Albany, and The Schenectady Foundation. The Free Food Fridge Albany launched in 2020 with the goal of feeding food-insecure residents.

There are now nine Free Food Fridges with six in Albany, one in Troy, and two in Schenectady. The other Schenectady Free Food Fridge which was installed earlier this year is located at the Schenectady Community Action Program headquarters on Albany Street.