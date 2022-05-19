SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady announced the completion of the new storage facility at the Sustainable Living Center in Schenectady Central Park. Mayor Gary McCarthy was joined by State Senator Jim Tedisco to unveil the new facility before the Annual Masters Gardener’s Plant Sale.

The new storage facility was funded by a $50,000 grant from Sen. Tedisco and a $12,500 grant from the Carlilian Foundation. The City of Schenectady Department of General Services provided significant services for the construction of the storage facility.

The new building will replace two smaller structures. It will allow for the storage of various equipment, tools, supplies, and materials in a safe location and out of the weather.

Sen. Tedisco is proud to have helped obtain the state grant for the Sustainable Living Center and Central Park Greenhous’s new storage facility. The Sustainable Living Center is located in Schenectady’s Central Park and is used for horticultural education programs.